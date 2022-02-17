Tom Holland enjoyed The Last of Us and more games on the Uncharted set

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Tom Holland is on everyone’s lips again, but now for his role as Nathan Drake in the movie Uncharted. The actor recently showed that he is not very skilled at video games, at least not for titles like Uncharted 4where he lost 3 times in 5 minutes on normal difficulty.

The actor acknowledged that he enjoys video games, but that he prefers to do other types of activities in his free time. During a recent interview, he reaffirmed that he likes this form of entertainment, so he talked about some of his recent favorite games that he met on the set of Uncharted: Off the Map.

Tom Holland had fun with The Last of Us and more titles

In a conversation with IGN (via game rant), Holland talked about topics such as the debut of Uncharted: Off the Map and about the future of the popular franchise in the cinema. The actor also took the opportunity to mention some titles that he has enjoyed recently and that he has liked.

Apparently Holland is a big fan of Naughty Dog since, in addition to being a fan of Unchartedhighlighted what is undoubtedly the most popular title of the PlayStation studio: The Last of Us. The actor is eyeing the game in part because of the upcoming HBO series.

On the other hand, Holland is excited about a game that has been delayed and is not yet available. We refer to Hogwarts LegacyAvalanche Software project based on Harry Potter. The celebrity assured that the game “looks amazing”, so he will give it a try when it debuts.

The actor has also enjoyed several independent games during his free time, but everything indicates that his favorite has been Fall Guys, the fun Mediatonic project. Holland has even joked in the past about making an indie movie with Chris Pratt.

These titles are just a few that Holland has recently played. The actor noted that he enjoyed them while he was on the set of the movie Uncharted.

Uncharted: Off the Map is now available in theaters. Look for more news related to the franchise at this link.

