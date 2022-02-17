Tom Hanks’ son Chet says he didn’t grow up with a ‘strong male role model’

Tom Hanks’ son Chester has claimed he didn’t grow up with a “strong male role model”.

During the Tuesday (February 16) episode of his YouTube channel HanxFit, the 31-year-old, commonly known as Chet, spoke about growing up as Hanks’ son.

Speaking about the scorn he faced from his peers for being perceived as “arrogant, privileged and spoiled,” Chet said he “didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me ‘bro, f*ck these people, they just they’re jealous of you.’”

“You’ve got all these things that they want, so they’re trying to throw their f***ing shadow at you so you can feel like shit because they’re jealous,” he said.

the actor of Empire he recalled that people used to “have an opinion” about him even before they met him.

Chet is Hanks’ third child and the first with his wife Rita Wilson. Hanks has three other children, two of whom are from a previous marriage.

Tom Hanks and his rapper son Chet (Robyn Beck/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“It was extremely difficult to get their trials done,” Chet said. “So, I was faced with a lot of disdain, a lot of animosity and negativity because everyone was set up to hate me.”

He recalled that people “fucked me a lot growing up.”

“It never went to the face. She always went behind my back in the form of gossip and dumb criticism,” she said.

Chet acknowledged that he loves his parents and said he faced a lot of resentment as a child whose father had won multiple Oscars. “There are many advantages [de ser un niño famoso], but sometimes it can be quite strange,” he commented. “I was able to do a lot of great things that a lot of people don’t get the chance to do.”

“I was able to travel the world, stay in good hotels, travel on private planes and I am very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation,” he added.

Chet claimed that his entire “experience was made even more complicated because, on top of fame being already toxic, I wasn’t even famous.”

“He was just the son of someone famous, so he hadn’t even done anything to deserve any kind of recognition, and that generated a lot of contempt,” he said.

Chet drew ire last year for a series of outlandish statements, including that 2021 would be a “white boys’ summer.”