Tom Cruise’s daughter Surie captivates social networks with her beauty; she is one of the richest girls in the world

It was on April 18, 2066 that the world was moved after the birth of the beautiful daughter of the actors Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, world famous actors within the Hollywood industry.

It is known that for the birth of Surie Cruise, Tom and Katie were considered a fashionable couple at the beginning of the new millennium, however, more than 15 years have passed since then and things have changed a lot.

Surie Cruise and the controversies in which she has grown

One of the changes is that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes are no longer together, having separated when Surie was just six years, This in 2012and since then Surie has grown up in the midst of controversy for her Famous parents, specifically for Tom and his relationship with Scientology, and it is for this reason that the “Mission: Impossible” actor hardly sees his daughter, so she has grown closer under the influence of his mother.

Surie Cruise inherited her mother’s beauty

After Surie was born, her father revealed to the media that “she has the lips of Kate and Kate’s eyes”, and just a few months before Surie turns 16 yearsit is clear that his beauty is very similar to that of his famous mother, and this has been evidenced through his photographs, the same ones with which he conquers through networks social.

It was in the 2006 when Suri Cruise participated in her first cover of magazinethis next to his famous parents in the American magazine Vanity Fair, and since then the young remains the center of attention in the spotlight.

One of the richest girls

It will be next April 18 that the young woman meets 16 yearsand because she is still a minor, Surie Cruise is on the list of the new generation of millionaire children of Hollywood.

It is worth remembering that within this list Surie Cruise is next to the children of Salma Hayek, Beyoncé and Jay Z, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and according to what was revealed in various media of communication, little Surie Cruise has an estimated fortune of 270 million dollars.

