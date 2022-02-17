Tom Cruise: his former manager says he is incapable of love

Since Tom Cruise made an important leap to fame with the movie “Risky Business” in 1983, he already had a superstar personality, capable of demanding the best dressing rooms and spending a whole day taking photos.

Nearing his 60th birthday next July, Tom Cruise was already, from the age of 18, a person focused on success and very, very ambitious, incapable of showing true happiness.

(1983. Cast of the film “The Outsiders”: Emilio Estévez, Rob Lowe, C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze and Tom Cruise / AP)

In an interview that his former manager Eileen Berlin gave to the “Daily Mail”, he revealed that part of Tom’s angry character is due to his father’s constant intimidation and that he even once threw a gift at him that hit him in the face like a projectile.

“Tommy had many faces, you see it in the photos,” said the 83-year-old woman in her Manhattan apartment, where she housed Katie Holmes’s ex-husband when he had no money, worked as a waiter and was not famous.

“What I’ve never seen is a real display of happiness in Tommy. He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist. That’s what drove him when I directed him and I’m I’m sure that’s what motivates him now.

(Tom Cruise will turn 60 in July 2022 / AP)

Long ago, in 2006, Thomas Cruise Mapother IV (his given name) described his dad as “a bully and a coward,” and hinted that his childhood was painfully scarred with him. “He was the kind of person that if something goes wrong, he kicks you. It was a great lesson in my life: how he would lull you to sleep, make you feel safe, and then bang!”

Eileen noted that Tom Cruise He was extremely polite but what upset her the most was his obsession with his physique and that he took advantage of the mirrors in the house to practice posing and see himself from all angles.

“We had a wall of mirrors and he would walk around in his little jockey shorts and nothing else and clenched his fists and flexed his biceps and admired himself in the mirror,” the former manager said. “Tommy has built an aura around him. I think he will do whatever it takes to preserve his youthful image for as long as possible and fight anything that gets in his way.”

The woman showed the “Daily Mail” the eleven requests of her contract when they looked for Tom for “Risky Business”, demands that surprised her for being a budding actor. There it is read that they had to pay her $75,000 pay or play, travel and stay in first class, that her photo be larger than that of the rest of the cast, among other requirements.

For these reasons, Eileen Berlin was not surprised to hear Tom Cruise yelling at the production of “Mission: Impossible” when one of the elements was not wearing a mask.

“Tommy had a terrible temper. He harbored a lot of anger towards his natural father. He was in a bad mood and would get angry with a snap of your fingers. It was like something was on fire and was going to boil and explode. I put it down to his insecurity “.