this precious OnePlus falls to historic lows in its most powerful version

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G falls to its lowest historical price in its most powerful version. Without a doubt, it is an excellent option if you are looking for a powerful mobile with 5G.

The design is the first aspect that attracts the attention of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, there is no doubt that it is a beautiful mobile. However, your purchase is worth it for many other details at this time. The first thing we want to talk to you about is the offer that stars in amazonbecause the price of its version of 12GB+256GB falls to the €329.

Although it may not seem like it, it is a great price for this model, which has a recommended value of 399 euros and that in recent weeks it was around 350 euros. This drop is a great opportunity to get the OnePlus Nord CE 5G in its most powerful version, which never been so cheap since its launch.

You will get like this with a very nice smartphone with AMOLED screen and high refresh ratea processor Snapdragon 750G offering excellent performance and 5G connectivity, a value feature for the future. In addition, it mounts a photographic system of four cameras and a good battery that charges fully in less than an hour. Below, we explain why it is worth taking advantage of this offer based on our experience with the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

Buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5G at record lows

When it came out on the market, we had the opportunity to analyze the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, and that’s when we told you that the design and build quality are two of its hallmarks. It has a beautiful back with a matte finish and the characteristic light blue color of OnePlus. In addition, it is a light mobile (170 grams) and thin (7.8 millimeters) that it is very comfortable to use.

Among its strengths is also the 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED displaywith resolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 90Hz. It is a panel of good quality, both for sharpness, such as viewing angles and brightness levels. In addition, it has a characteristic of expensive mobiles: a in-display fingerprint readerwhich acts quickly and accurately.

The processor of the OnePlus Nord CE is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5Gwhich offers excellent performance. Being the 12 GB RAM model, fluidity will be present when moving applications, it will not be common to find lags or hang up when using the terminal. The operating system is OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11with the update to Android 12 confirmed for the first half of 2022. Be careful, it can connect to 5G networks to navigate at maximum speed.

As for photography, our protagonist has three cameras on the back: 64 MP main, 8 MP ultra wide angle and 2 MP monochrome. As expected, the 64 MP is the one that takes the best pictures. In addition, in the hole in the screen there is a 16MP lens for selfies and video calls.

We end up talking about its autonomy performance, which is also positive. With a 4,500mAh battery, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is capable of offering a day and a half of use when not much is required of it. by enduring 30W fast charge, it needs about 45 minutes to fully charge. In short, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a beautiful mobile, with a good screen, power and a large battery that you can now buy cheaper than ever on Amazon.

