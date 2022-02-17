This Kendall Jenner tequila is considered the best among celebrity tequilas

At the beginning of last year, supermodel Kendall Jenner set social networks on fire by presenting 818, a tequila brand that she produced anonymously, over 4 years, in which, she explained, she did dozens of blind tastings, traveled to the distillery where it is produced in Mexico and participated in global tasting contests without revealing his name.

So, many people accused her of appropriating Mexican culture with a much more expensive tequila than the traditional ones produced in Mexico.

The truth is that a year later, we can say that he is not the only foreign celebrity who has set his sights on this national distillate, but he is one of the ones who has done it best judging by the awards he has received.

Kendall Jenner’s Tequila

And it is that anonymously, Kendall Jenner’s tequila, in its aged expression, won the award for Best Reposado Tequila at the World Tequila Awards, the Innovation Award at the SIP Awards and a place in the TOP 100 Spirits at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge, among others. So the quality seems to be assured.

In fact, recently, new research by money.co.uk named Kendall Jenner’s 818 Reposado Tequila as the best celebrity-owned tequila.

That research looked at the average cost of liquor owned by famous faces and compared it to their star ratings on the website. Distiller.com to find out which ones offer the best value for money.

Each price point and star rating was given its own indexable score out of 100 to rank them from best to worst. Kendall Jenner’s tequila tops the charts, scoring 80 out of 100 thanks to an average cost of $54 per bottle and a rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars. It is said to be an ultra-smooth product with undertones of tropical and citrus fruits with a long finish.

Other celebrity tequilas on the list

Kendall Jenner’s tequila is next on the list: Dos Primos Blanco Tequila, by American singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett with an average cost of 31 dollars per bottle. It is a family made tequila with a blend of agave plants from the highlands and valleys of Jalisco that create an exceptionally smooth drink with great character.

Third is the creation of the star of Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and Guy Fieri, called Santo Blanco Tequila; Meanwhile he Villa One Reposado Tequila by Nick Jonas ranks fourth, described as caramel notes with hints of dark chocolate. And he’s tied with Pura Vida tequila, created by Billy F Gibbons.

The highest priced tequila on the list is Adam Levine and is on the sixth step. Is about Calirosa Aged Tequila a distillate that is aged in red wine barrels to give it a rosy hue and costs about $76 a bottle.

On the contrary, the cheapest tequilas on the list, occupy the seventh and eighth place: Casamigos Tequila Reposado by George Clooney and Teremana Small Batch Tequila Reposado by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

With information from money.co.uk

Featured photo: Tequila 818