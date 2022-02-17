this is the creator of The Director

the face of amanda pete She has been wandering around the small and big screen since the 90s, but for some reason the actress has never achieved that ‘mainstream’ recognition capable of making photographers follow in her footsteps and that everyone visualizes her face immediately upon hearing his last name. Yes: it sounds like ‘Seinfeld’ to you and you’ve seen it with Jack Nickolson, but it’s likely that when you read her name you had to search for her image on Google.

It has been thanks to ‘Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story’ when he has achieved a greater work push, largely because we’re at a time when actresses can play deep, complex characters who aren’t satellites destined to orbit the male characters or be their ‘manic pixie dream girls’. Perhaps precisely for this reason Amanda Peet has now given a new (and definitive) turn to her career, a ‘twist’ with which she, by the way, has finally achieved that applause and recognition that her performance had not given her. come to contribute at all, perhaps because if women are required twice to be valued, when they are beautiful, the demands are tripled. We know: it is paradoxical that actresses are required to have a certain physique to succeed, but also that when they show that their gray matter is as attractive as their physique, they have to meet with the surprise of the public.

Amanda Peet is part of a growing wave of actresses who, after years imprisoned by the impositions of the film and television industry, have rebelled to show that their voices, their opinions and their ideas not only have to be heard, but also the public wants to do it

with the series of Netflix ‘The Director’, which he has co-created, has shown that it is not necessary to resort to great artifice or hyperbolic marketing campaigns to capture the attention of an audience that, between its squid-proof violence and its “porn for moms” sessions, seemed incapable of paying attention to a series devoid of adrenaline, recurring script twists or sex as a dressing. But nevertheless, Audiences and critics have fallen in love with this miniseries, a romantic comedy that deals with the culture of cancellation, racism and misogyny that govern the educational field.

its protagonist, sandra oh, becomes the first female director of the English department at Pembroke University (if you’re looking for her, leave it: she’s fictional), and throughout its chapters, the series discusses the new “ma-parenthoods”, dreams and longings of different generations, activism, sexism, the challenges that a woman faces in having to transform the structures of her new reality and even how tedious it is sometimes to have to deal with a Generation Z eager to fight against injustices . In fact, the way you deal with the different reactions of the students throughout the series to a succession of stumbles will make it very clear what your age is. We say it because on occasion we have caught ourselves thinking “how tiresome!” and we have realized that we are much closer to the faculty than to the student group. Dramatic pause for a tear to run down our cheek…

The owner of the storytelling

But, why hasn’t Amanda Peet wanted to be part of the plot, as many others who have decided to take control of the content they star in have done? The actress, who created this fun and acclaimed series with screenwriter Annie Julia Wyman (who has studied and taught at Harvard) and who has had the co-creators of ‘Game of Thrones’, Daniel Weiss and David Benioff (husband of Amanda) as producers of the series, assures ‘Variety’ that when they thought of doing it, “I wanted the character to have an English accent or wear a corset for no apparent reason, or have a scene where she breaks into hysterical tears and then takes heroin. I realized that I couldn’t get my ego to stay out of it, and so I thought about having someone else play the character, because that’s how I’m able to write a better story.”. Minipoint for Amanda, who has been able to recognize that sometimes the perfect role is not the one written for oneself, but for others.

The brilliance of the series lies in the fact that there are no Manichaeisms and in Peet’s ability to embroider a comedy in which deep and current issues are treated without apparent effort and without traces of snobbery.



It was in 2013 when she surprised the world for the first time by showing her skills as a playwright by presenting ‘The Commons of Pensacola’, a play that was well received performed by Sarah Jessica Parker and Blythe Dqanner. Five years later she repeated the experience with ‘Our Very Own Carlin McCullough’thus becoming a talented professional who, tired of running into the barriers that Hollywood places on actresses over time, decided to become the creator of the stories.

In this way Hurricane Peet follows the phenomenon of Olivia Wilde, another actress who proved with the hilarious Super Nerds to be much more than a pretty face. Reese Witherspoon, Kaley Cuoco, Jennifer Aniston or Margot Robbie are other examples of how to dominate an industry as patriarchal as that of the university in the series ‘The director’, because tired of the industry denying them interesting roles or imposing a direction beyond their control, they all chose to take the controls of the production of your projects.

With this ‘workplace comedy’ Amanda Peet has made it clear that the key to being powerful in the audiovisual industry is to be in control of the story, and she has decided to do so by writing with sensitivity, delicacy and a sense of humorr that make ‘The Director’ stand out as the successful bet with which Netflix tries (and manages) to compensate for its internal attempt to delve into the political dimension of educational scenarios, as was ‘The Politician’, by Ryan Murphy .

What is clear is that Amanda Peet has shown Netflix that it is possible to generate interesting content outside of big data and, despite everything, succeed in style. That, that it is not necessary for the characters of a series to wear red jumpsuits to achieve success and that word of mouth continues to work, of course.

