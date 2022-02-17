This is how Isabella and Connor are today, the children of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise who profess Scientology – Revista Para Ti

During their marriage, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted Isabella and Connor. But, because they profess Scientology like her father, the actress does not maintain much contact with them.

Nicole Kidman is one of the great stars of Hollywood, and is currently experiencing a great professional moment after her nomination for the Oscars in the category of Best Actress for her performance as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”.

In a recent interview, the actress recounted how her children grounded her amid her excitement at being considered for the Academy Awards. “They looked at me and told me ‘Wow, congratulations, mom. Anyway, we’re going to be late, we have to go‘”, recounted the star of “Big Little Lies” in dialogue with the program “The View”.

At the time, Kidman was with her husband, the country music singer Keith Urbanand the children they had together: sunday rose Y Faith Margaret. Also, the actress has other two children she adopted during her marriage to Tom Cruise, Isabella and Connor, although he does not maintain a great bond with them because, like his famous father, they profess Scientology. In fact, when the couple divorced in 2001, they went to live with the protagonist of “Mission Impossible”. “It was his decision,” Kidman said. I will not speak publicly about Scientology because I have two children who are Scientologists and I respect their beliefs.“.

Isabella ‘Bella’ Jane Cruise was born in 1992. She studied make-up in London and in his social networks (where he also bears his mother’s surname) he describes himself as an artist. has a business of printing images on clothing, bags, cell phone covers and paintings that it sells through its website. In 2015, after a year of dating, secretly married with British consultant Max Parker at a Church of Scientology. According to El Pais, Nicole Kidman was not only not present but also was not aware of the linkwhile Tom Cruise attended the ceremony and was in charge of organizing and paying for the after party at the Dorchester Hotel.

Bella in a photo from October 2021

Connor Antony Cruise was born in 1995. He used to work as a DJ but for some time he has been devoted to gastronomy and fishing. He is also a fan of basketball and baseball. Like his sister, he lives away from the cameras and posts very few photos of himself on social media. In 2019 he married Silvia Zanchi and Nicole Kidman was also not invited to the wedding.

“I am very secretive about them, I have to protect that relationship. But what I do know 150 percent is that I would give up my life for my children.”said the actress in an interview with the Australian magazine quien. “They are adults, they are capable of making their own decisions. They chose to be Scientologists and as a mother, my job is to love them. That’s our job as parents, to always offer unconditional love,” she added. Although they haven’t been seen publicly together since 2006, Connor he said in an interview in 2014: “I love my mom. I don’t care what people say. I know mom and I are solid. I love her so much”.

Connor in April 2021

It may interest you: