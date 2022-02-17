They sue Kendall Jenner’s Tequila for alleged plagiarism and involve Kim Kardashian | News from Mexico

Mexico City.- The tequila of Kendall Jenner is once again in controversy, since another company sued claiming that the brand, bottle and name of the product were stolen.

According to legal documents on Radar Online, the Texas company ”Tequila 512” sued Kendall tequila for violation of trademark registration, with a false appellation of origin, in addition to unfair competition.

“The Kardashian-Jenner family does it again”, is mentioned in the legal document.

Will it be coincidence?

He adds: “This time, Kendall Jenner partnered with a brand of tequila called ‘818‘, which intentionally copied the mark of ‘Tequila 512‘. The similarities are so many that they cannot be the result of a coincidence.

512 states that the color scheme in the 2 bottles it is so similar that it is intended to confuse consumers. It jointly states that 512was in the game first… because they used it since 2015.

The brand also singles out Kim Kardashian in the lawsuit, claiming something shady happened when Kim’s app, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood”, was promoting the Kendall’s 818 and for some reason the bottle 512 it was front and center in the pictures.

So far the model has not commented on the demand; however, it has transpired that his legal team is already preparing a response to these accusations against him.