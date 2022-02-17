They show Noroña’s attacks against AMLO published in 2016

Mexico.- Gerardo Fernández Noroña’s attacks against AMLO published on Twitter in 2016 were exhibited by users of the social network, who called the PT deputy a hypocrite, since he is now a staunch defender of the 4T.

Through Twitter, users recalled the strong criticism that Fernández Noroña published against AMLO years ago, before he became president of Mexico.

It was one tweet in particular that caught the attention of netizens. In the message, published on July 14, 2016, the deputy of the Labor Party warned AMLO that “this way you will not come to power”, because it would become “one more adornment in the presidency” in case he takes the election victory.

“The worst thing is that you won’t come to power this way @lopezobrador_. If I let you pass, you would be one more decoration in the presidency“says the tweet.

That was not the only criticism that the current defender of the 4T published at the time against López Obrador. In the responses to the tweet, users took it upon themselves to remind Fernández Noroña of other publications of the same type.

Image: Twitter Capture

The same day that he published the tweet previously shown against AMLO, the PT questioned how far the Tabasco native is willing to go to reach the presidency, in response to his statement on educational reform.

“That awful! How far is @lopezobrador_ willing to go to be allowed to be president?Norona wrote.

In another publication made on the same July 14, 2016, Noroña questioned López Obrador about how he would undertake the rescue of Pemex and oil, considering that the neoliberal reforms cannot be modified.

“Hey @lopzobrador_ if the neoliberal reforms cannot be modified, can you explain to us how you will recover Pemex and oil?” he asked.

Image: Twitter Capture

In another tweet published in March 2017, the PT deputy distances himself from AMLO’s supporters, to whom he warns that they will never achieve unity with “such a servile attitude” towards him.

“With such a servile attitude towards @lopezobrador_ they will never achieve unity around him,” he criticized.

However, everything seems to have changed when AMLO became president in 2018, as Gerardo Fernández Noroña has become a fervent defender of the 4T in the Chamber of Deputies and his social networks, where he often arouses controversy for his statements against López Obrador’s opponents.

This contrast did not go unnoticed by Twitter users, who called the PT deputy a “hypocrite” or even agreed with his past words.

“It’s not for tying knives, but now that he’s president he barbs it”, “Your forecasts are very accurate”, “Who would say that the Noroña of the past was going to put the Noroña of the present in his place”, were some of the user comments citing the tweet.