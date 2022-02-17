They organize kermés for minor medical expenses

Juarez City.- This coming Sunday, February 20, a kermesse will be held for the minor Aylen Ramírez Tagle, in order to raise funds for her medical care and treatments that she requires, since due to her state of health she generates many expenses that her family finds it difficult to cover. .

The kermés will take place starting at 1:00 in the afternoon in the parking lot of a convenience store located on Zaragoza Boulevard and Hiedra Street, it was announced.

Since birth, the girl has had an anorectal malformation, a disease that occurs when the anus is completely blocked. They also detected tethered cord problems, which is a neurological condition in which the spinal cord is attached to the surrounding tissues of the spinal column. .

It was reported that the minor under five years of age requires constant diapers, wet towels, sheets and resources for her medical treatment due to her health problems, which is why the support of the public was requested to attend this event. .

At the kermés, hamburgers, flutes, enchiladas, gorditas, soft drinks and fresh water will be put up for sale, all the proceeds will be for the benefit of Aylen, resources that will be used for the treatment of the minor, since it was announced that her family spends weekly up to 4 thousand pesos in the attention it requires.

The Directorate of Citizen Attention is providing support to the family to carry out this event, that is why it requested the participation of citizens to attend this kermesse in favor of the girl, since her parents have few resources to cover the little girl’s medical expenses

In addition, the contribution of supplies is requested to prepare the dishes that will be for sale during the event, such as edible oil, cheese, large disposable cups, among other products, since the intention is to sell as much as possible to raise funds. What does the little girl’s family need?

If you want to join and support this cause, you can make a bank transfer to the Bancomer account number 4152 3135 1491 4451, or call her mother, Jazmín Tagle at (656) 387-2383, for more information.