They find the remains of a prehistoric crocodile that devoured a dinosaur before dying

When dying, the crocodile’s stomach still held some undigested remains of its last supper, a dinosaur.

95 million years ago, a prehistoric crocodile that roamed the swamps of what is now Australia hunted down a small dinosaur and after a brief struggle, managed to devour it in a couple of bites.

The crocodile described as Conflictosuchus sauroktonos (“broken, dinosaur-eating crocodile,” because it was found inside a fragment of shattered rock) measured between 2 and 2.5 meters long although he had not yet reached adulthood and had a mighty jawwhich allowed him to feed on small dinosaurs frequently.

And although the exact species is not yet known, the dinosaur in question was a ornithopoda herbivore of the same family as hadrosaurs, bipedal and fast dinosaurs that had a beak similar to that of ducks.

Shortly after devouring its prey, the prehistoric crocodile was killed by an extreme weather event. The most accepted theory suggests that after his last supper, the Conflictosuchus sauroktonos stayed caught in a flood which caused landslides from which he could not escape and his remains remained buried for 95 million years in the Winton Formation, a geological formation located in central Australia.

The team responsible for the discovery led by the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum in conjunction with the University of New England, conducted the first discovery in 2010 in what is now Queensland, west-central Australia.

On that occasion, excavations revealed a part of the skull and pelvis of the prehistoric crocodile, in addition to the remains of other small bones isolated in the excavation.

Using advanced nuclear imaging that revealed its interior, the team accidentally discovered that the dinosaur bones were completely embedded within the rock. Subsequently, a scan of the crocodile’s abdomen using computed tomography created a three-dimensional model that allowed us to learn more about its prey:

The analysis revealed that the ornithopod weighed less than 2 kilograms and it was devoured in a few bites, since most of its body remained complete, with the exception of the femur, which was broken in half after a hypothetical first bite that served to secure its prey.

The find suggests that the smaller dinosaurs were common prey for prehistoric crocodiles, which lurked in swamps and other shallow bodies of water; while subsequent studies will allow a deeper understanding of the role played by dinosaurs in the Cretaceous food chain, more than 90 million years ago.

Now read:

Traces of birds, Quetzalcoatlus, Tyrannosaurus Rex and other dinosaurs discovered in Coahuila

They discover a ‘monster’ crocodile that inhabited Tanzania 240 million years ago