They burn a puppy with boiling water in LM

Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Evidently upset and indignant, a resident of the Nuevo Horizonte subdivision publicly denounced that her puppy French Poodle was cruelly attacked pour boiling water over it; This caused severe Burns especially in the stomach area.

Kenya “N”, owner of this pet, pointed to one of her neighbors as the person responsible for this fact, arguing that it is not the first time it has happened.

He even pointed out that when he became aware of this attack, he confronted the mother of the person responsible, from whom he only received threats, for which he requests the intervention of the authorities and organizations that ensure the welfare of animals.

“The puppy sometimes he leaves my house and we realized that he puppy was burned and a neighbor who looked at him they poured hot water and I went to this boy’s house and told him that I had hurt him and it is not the first time but this is already over the line, he is a 30-year-old person and there they are for rent, then the lady started yelling and told me He said not to say anything because his son was a bastard and that we didn’t know who we were messing with and who his son works with, this doesn’t seem right to me, the puppy didn’t do anything to him, “he said.

In the same way, he commented that in the face of this situation he decided to air it through social networks, already having a good response, especially from Martha García, from the “Rodolfo Corazón” foundation, who offered him help although he also fears reprisals.

This is the French Poodle that was burned with boiling water.

“I make people responsible so that if something happens to me, my daughters or the puppy to this young Rosario Valenzuela they live for rent there, a house divides us and there is fear”.

Finally, he asked again not only for the intervention of those who work and seek respect and care for the animals, but also of the authorities themselves, since they fear that the people who harmed the puppy will take action against this family that makes the complaint. .