the trailer for the film with Austin Butler and Tom Hanks

The biopic of the King of Rock and Roll will bequeath this 2022 to the rooms. See the trailer, synopsis, release date and full cast here.

Every year, one biopic appears to take all eyes. Artists, athletes or prominent personalities from any field are represented on the big screen, giving viewers the opportunity to learn a little more about their history with some hints of fiction. This time, the turn is Elvis Presley: the film will be titled Elvis and this 2022 will arrive in theaters around the world. Check out the trailer here!

Starring austin butler, the film promises to explore both the personal life and professional career of the King of Rock and Roll. The address will be in the hands of Baz LuhrmanOscar-nominated filmmaker, who will highlight the musician’s most iconic moments, such as the complicated relationship he had for years with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker.

For that, he was summoned Tom Hanks, who will be in charge of giving life to the representative with whom they shared a very complex bond for more than 20 years. His childhood, his rise to fame and a very different cultural context in the United States will be the factors that will go through Elvis from beginning to end, whose filming took place in Queensland, Australia. And, of course, they won’t leave aside the important musical seasoning with more than catchy hits.

The script in the hands of Baz Luhrman, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner It will be combined with musical numbers that will highlight singers and songwriters such as Yola, Alton Maso, Gary Clark Jr. and Shoka Dukureh. But… what about the rest of the cast? They will complete the cast with their performances Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla Presley) Helen Thomson (Gladys, mother of Elvis), Richard Roxburgh (Vernon, father of Elvis), Luke Bracey (Jerry Schilling) Natasha Bassett (DixieLocke), David Wenham (HankSnow), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (B.B.King), Xavier Samuel (Scotty Moore) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Jimmie Rodgers Snow).

Also promising to shine on screen are Dacre Montgomery (Steve Binder), Leon Ford (Tom Diskin), Kate Mulvany (Marion Keisker), Gareth Davies (Bones Howe), Charles Grounds (Billy Smith), Josh McConville (Sam Phillips), and Adam Dunn (Bill Black). With a luxury technical team, Elvis is preparing to arrive in theaters on July 14, 2022 in Latin America by Warner Pictures.