The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: All the Movies in the Saga and Where to Watch Them

Director: John Luessenhop.

Distribution: Alexandra Daddario, Tania Raymonde, Scott Eastwood.

What is it about? the beautiful Alexandra Daddario heads the cast of this direct sequel to the 1974 film. Here we are presented that, after escaping from the house of the sawyer familySally returns with a group of people to burn down the mansion. However, there are two survivors: Leatherface Y Heather, who is adopted and years later finds out that she is the only heir to the ruins of what was once the Sawyer home… In addition to her origin, of course. She comes back and… yes, in the purest style of HalloweenHe meets his relative.

You can see it at: Netflix and Paramount+

Leatherface (2017)

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Directors: Alexandre Bustillo and Julien Maury.

Distribution: Sam Strike, Lili Taylor, Stephen Dorff.

What is it about? Following a new line, this film practically puts aside what was presented by Liebesman in The origin and is shown as a prequel to the 1974 film. The events take place 18 years before the plot that we all know and allows us to witness the childhood and adolescence of Leatherface. This film has a twist that fans of the franchise did not like.

You can rent it at: Apple TV and Cinepolis Klic.

The reebot-new start

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Director: David Blue Garcia.

Distribution: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham.

What is it about? It is practically a new restart, after Lionsgate lost the rights of the saga and these were transferred to Legendary Pictures. This installment places us 50 years after the original film. Melody is a producer from San Francisco who, for business reasons, must make a trip to Texas, accompanied by her sister and some of her friends. On the way she comes face to face with Leatherface, who despite his age is still bloodthirsty and ruthless. In the plot he will also make an appearance Sally Hardesty, the only survivor of the family of cannibals. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this sequel to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Netflix.

You can see it at: Netflix.