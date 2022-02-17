The Terminal List, the Chris Pratt series already has a premiere date on Prime Video

MADRID, 17 Feb. (CultureLeisure) –

The Terminal Listseries starring Chris Prattwill premiere on 1st of July exclusively in Prime Video. The fiction, based on the bestselling novel by Jack Carr, will be available in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The Terminal List follows James Reece (Chris Pratt) after he his entire marine platoon is ambushed in a high-risk operation. Ella Reece returns home to her family with conflicting memories and questions about your guilt. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only your life, but also the lives of your loved ones. The production consists of eight episodes.

In addition to Pratt, the cast is rounded out by Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder, among others.

The executive producers of the series are Chris Pratt and Jon Schumacher of Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua of Fuqua Films and writer/showrunner David DiGilio. Jack Carr and Daniel Shattuck are also executive producers of the series. The Terminal List is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television