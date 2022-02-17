‘The Terminal List’, the action series with Chris Pratt, coming to Prime Video in July

Prime Video announced today that Amazon’s long-awaited action series, The Terminal Liststarring Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War, Jurassic World), will premiere on 1st of July exclusively on the platform streaming. The Terminal Lista co-production of Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television, has taken advantage of the announcement to show us its first image with its protagonist.

An action series based on a bestselling novel

Based on the Jack Carr’s bestselling novel, The Terminal List tells us the story of James Reece (Chris Pratt)that after all his marine platoon be ambushed in a high risk operationreturns home with a huge trauma and conflicting memories. With multiple questions about her guilt, new evidence soon begins to emerge and Reece discovers that there are dark forces that are working against you, endangering not only his life, but also the lives of his loved ones. Along the 8 episodeswe will be narrated a plot that mixes action and thriller equal parts spectacular cast and great production values.







In addition to the aforementioned Pratt – a whole piece of attractiveness and success for Amazon, they complete the cast Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole , and Alexis Louder, among others. Produced by Pratt and Jon Schumacher of Indivisible Productions, in collaboration with Antoine Fuqua of Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day) and the writer and showrunner David DiGilio, is one of the great premieres for the next summer of Amazon.

“ The series will mix action, thriller and suspense with Chris Pratt leading a spectacular cast

The Terminal List will join the thousands of series and movies available in the Prime Video catalog, as well as other hits in the genre such as the notable reacher, which has been a real hit on the portal, announcing a second season. Chris Pratt brand new soon Jurassic World Dominion in theaters around the world.