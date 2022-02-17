https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220216/the-superfood-that-normalizes-blood-pressure-and-improves-vascular-health-1121755053.html

The superfood that normalizes blood pressure and improves vascular health

The superfood that normalizes blood pressure and improves vascular health

High blood pressure or hypertension is known to be a silent disease that in many cases is detected when the risk of suffering from serious… 02.16.2022, Sputnik Mundo

2022-02-16T14:32+0000

2022-02-16T14:32+0000

2022-02-16T14:32+0000

Lifestyle

???? health

???? feeding

hypertension

blood pressure

cardiovascular diseases

/html/head/meta[@name=”og:title”]/@content /html/head/meta[@name=”og:description”]/@content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1092223103_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b99a4e2d623d6cf55d201502ed60d2aa.jpg

It’s about spinach and, although it is not the only food that fights high blood pressure, it is worth reviewing how these green leaves can reduce hypertension and prevent other diseases. According to the Cleveland Clinic, spinach is effective because it contains large amounts of carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, iron and calcium. Blood Pressure UK confirmed that the most powerful property of spinach to combat high blood pressure is found in potassium. Potassium is an essential mineral that contributes to multiple functions of the body because it intervenes in the amount of liquid that is stored in the body and in the amount that comes out. Staying hydrated and drinking water is important, but if the body retains too much water, there will be more fluid in the blood. This exerts additional pressure on the walls of the arteries, increasing blood pressure, and to eliminate excess fluid the body will need a fine balance of sodium and potassium. Not surprisingly, it is warned that eating too much salt, rich in sodium, will cause the body to retain fluids. This alters the balance of sodium and potassium necessary for the extraction of excess fluids. According to Express, a healthy adult needs between 3,500 and 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day, and 30 grams of spinach offer around 11% of that amount.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211209/these-2-supplements-help-control-hypertension-1119156550.html

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

en_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/1b/1092223103_10:0:1717:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_38563db6c9feb5e67f6e9ab93e816f6c.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

???? health, ???? diet, hypertension, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases