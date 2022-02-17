The superfood that normalizes blood pressure and improves vascular health
The superfood that normalizes blood pressure and improves vascular health
The superfood that normalizes blood pressure and improves vascular health
High blood pressure or hypertension is known to be a silent disease that in many cases is detected when the risk of suffering from serious health problems such as heart attack or stroke increases.
It’s about spinach and, although it is not the only food that fights high blood pressure, it is worth reviewing how these green leaves can reduce hypertension and prevent other diseases. According to the Cleveland Clinic, spinach is effective because it contains large amounts of carotenoids, vitamin C, vitamin K, folic acid, iron and calcium. Blood Pressure UK confirmed that the most powerful property of spinach to combat high blood pressure is found in potassium. Potassium is an essential mineral that contributes to multiple functions of the body because it intervenes in the amount of liquid that is stored in the body and in the amount that comes out. Staying hydrated and drinking water is important, but if the body retains too much water, there will be more fluid in the blood. This exerts additional pressure on the walls of the arteries, increasing blood pressure, and to eliminate excess fluid the body will need a fine balance of sodium and potassium. Not surprisingly, it is warned that eating too much salt, rich in sodium, will cause the body to retain fluids. This alters the balance of sodium and potassium necessary for the extraction of excess fluids. According to Express, a healthy adult needs between 3,500 and 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day, and 30 grams of spinach offer around 11% of that amount.
High blood pressure or hypertension is known to be a silent disease that in many cases is detected when it increases the risk of serious health problems such as heart attack or stroke. However, there is a particular food that can effectively combat hypertension and we will tell you why.
Staying hydrated and drinking water is important, but if the body retains too much water, there will be more fluid in the blood. This puts extra pressure on the walls of the arteries, increasing blood pressure, and to remove excess fluid the body will need a fine balance of sodium and potassium.
Not in vain is it warned that eating too much salt, rich in sodium, will make the body retain fluids. This upsets the balance of sodium and potassium necessary for the removal of excess fluids.
“By consuming more potassium-rich foods, you can help restore balance, allowing your kidneys to function well and lower your blood pressure,” says Blood Pressure UK.
The opinions expressed by the experts in this article are shared solely for educational and informational purposesand are not intended to serve as a universal medical diagnosis or treatment. Sputnik points out the need to consult a specialist before putting into practice any of the advice published here.
