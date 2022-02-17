The Santa Bárbara Festival will honor Penélope Cruz

Los Angeles (USA), Feb 17 The Santa Bárbara Film Festival, a town north of Los Angeles (USA), will pay tribute to Penélope Cruz on March 8, just three weeks before of the Oscars being awarded. The Spanish actress will receive the Montecito Award, a recognition that Isabelle Huppert, Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey, Julianne Moore, Kate Winslet and Naomi Watts, among others, have won in previous editions. Javier Bardem already received this award in 2008, when he starred in “No Country for Old Men” and weeks after the ceremony he won the Hollywood Academy Award. On this occasion, Bardem, nominated for an Oscar for “Being the Ricardos”, and his co-star in the film, Nicole Kidman, will also star at the Santa Barbara Festival, which will award them the Maltin Modern Master Award for their joint performance. Although it is a minor event on the festival circuit, the Santa Barbara event is especially strategic for the Oscars, since it is held in a coastal California town where film personalities and a good number of Oscar voters reside. In fact, in addition to Cruz and Bardem, other nominees such as Kristen Stewart, Ariana DeBose, Will Smith and Benedict Cumberbatch will also attend. Cruz is very well positioned in the race for the Oscar since this recognition is added to the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival and the award for best actress according to the Los Angeles Critics Association, for her role in “Madres Paralelas”, by Pedro Almodovar. The Oscars will be delivered on March 27 with the movie “The Power of the Dog” as the big favorite.