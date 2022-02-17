the renewal of Xiaomi’s best seller has been fully leaked

The Xiaomi POCO X4 Pro 5G no longer has any secrets. The new generation of the brand’s popular mid-range has leaked.

POCO’s next bestseller has no secrets anymore. A leak from the German portal SmartDroid has given us the opportunity to take a first look at the design and features of the new POCO X4 Prothe model responsible for replacing the POCO X3 Pro, one of the best-selling Xiaomi phones in the last year.

The arrival of this new model seems to be imminent, as there are those who seem to have already received the device and have decided to share it with the world. images of its physical appearance, as well as all the information related to its technical data sheet.

120 Hz AMOLED screen, large battery and Snapdragon 695 processor for the new POCO X4 Pro

It is enough to take a look at its technical sheet to deduce that the POCO X4 Pro 5G is actually a Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with some changes at the design level. Both models share the same 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 hertz, the same 5000 mAh capacity battery with 67 W fast charge and the same 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 main camera.

The main change is in its design, because although the arrangement of the three rear cameras is identicalthe module that houses them occupies almost the entire width of the upper, including the classic POCO screen print.

We found big changes from the previous POCO X3 Pro. For starters, we no longer have a Snapdragon 800 series processorbut this time Xiaomi has chosen to include a Snapdragon 695 5Gassociated with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The device equip MIUI 13but it is a version based on Android 11. It is expected that the terminal will receive the update to Android 12 in the coming months.

Today, only the price of the POCO X4 Pro is a mysteryalthough everything seems to indicate that it should not be very different from the original price of the POCO X3 Pro -about 250 euros at the time of its release-.

