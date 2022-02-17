The remaining two February Xbox Live Gold games are now available to download for free

The company has renewed its monthly selection for Gold and Game Pass Ultimate users.

Every month, Microsoft refreshes its selection of available games with the Games with Gold, the promotion that we access if we are part of an Xbox Live subscription or we are Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users. This month there are four more games for Xbox One and Series X | S but, as usual, some arrive at the beginning of the month and others at the end.

Remember that February has only 28 daysAfter the first run, we already have remaining two games available of Gold corresponding to February. The first is Band of Bugs, a tactical strategy title in which, taking control of an avatar, we will have to face all kinds of insects. If we are left wanting more, it has a mode (Spider-Hunter) to fight our own friends. Remember that February has fewer days than the rest of the months, so you will have to hurry up if you want to acquire it.

The second of the lucky ones is none other than Aerial’s_Knight Never Yield, which offers us an adventure in which we put ourselves in the shoes of Wally, a curious character who is always on the move. We will have to keep running to overcome the obstacles that we find either jumping, sprinting or sliding through his world.

Band of Bugs will be available for download until February 28while Aerial’s_Knight Never Yield will continue to offer us the possibility to add it to the library until on March 15. Compared to the other two titles from earlier this month, Hydrophobia is no longer available for download, while Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse will remain accessible until the end of February.

Remember that, in addition to the Games with Gold titles, Xbox GamePass has been updated with a new selection of games joining a growing catalog for PC and consoles.

