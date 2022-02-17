The player who Jordan asked for his shirt and is in his private museum

Jordan and the t-shirt of a Mexican that he has in his private museum

February 17, 2022 09:11 a.m.

Only one Mexican player stands out against Michael Jordan. The best basketball player earned the respect and admiration of a Mexican soccer player, even the subject goes through an aspect, Michael Jordan asked him for his shirt.

According to the report of Enrique Garay of Azteca Sports, Michael Jordan confessed his admiration and respect for the player Jorge Camposwho is one of the best athletes in the world, who stood out for his work as a goalkeeper and striker.

Garay explained the case and pointed out that the commercial brand that dresses the two athletes brought them together at the Palacio de Los Deportes and there was one of the most memorable postcards, which brought together two of the most important stars in the world. There they exchanged shirts and objects.

Did Jorge Campos and Michael Jordan play basketball together?

Yes, in fact Garay pointed out that the two athletes had this friendly match in which Campos also demonstrated his talent as a basketball player.

