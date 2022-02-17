The photo of Alejandro Sanz with Kim Kardashian that no one expected to find: “My mother, the crossover” | Big Bang

In life we ​​have come across the most unexpected unions. Pablo Alborán with Demi Lovato or David Bisbal with Miley Cyrus are some of them. But if you thought you had already seen it all, you were completely wrong.

Have you ever imagined a meeting between Alejandro Sanz and Kim Kardashian? Well yes. It ended up being real.

This is how the artist from Madrid has remembered it on his social networks, where he has shared the image that he took with the billionaire in Miami. “I do not remember us so dark, but I do remember the moment, “he says in the description with laughing emojis. In the image we see how Alejandro and Kim, accompanied by businessmen Loren and JR Ridinger, smile at the camera.

“My goodness, the crossover,” says @carladelaplaza. “You know,” adds Laura Pausini. Without a doubt, it is one of the unions that we would never have imagined, but life has shown us on multiple occasions that anything is possible.

It is not the first time that Alejandro shares a memory of his past with his followers. In fact, if you travel through his Instagram posts, you will find a long list of moments that have marked his memory forever. Great moments that are now also part of ours.

And there is no doubt that the man from Madrid has an enviable career. His talent has led him to succeed all over the world, thus meeting celebrities and artists from other parts with whom he can share experiences.

Another protagonist of his profile on social networks is his girl Rachel Valdés, with whom he has shown to have an unbreakable bond. There are many tender messages full of romanticism that accompany the photos that he publishes with her. There is no doubt that he has become a fundamental pillar in his life, as well as he in that of the contemporary artist.

For its part, Kim Kardashian is occupying the covers of all media in recent weeks. Kanye West does not stop in the war against the billionaire and his new boy Pete Davidson. A campaign that, without a doubt, is being criticized on social networks.

And you, Had you imagined seeing Alejandro Sanz and Kim Kardashian together in the same photo? How strong!