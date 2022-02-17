The new figures of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ filter the looks of Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth

The popular SH Figuarts brand continues to create figures of the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On this occasion, offers us a first look at the new dolls based on the roles of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. They will go on sale in June 2022, just a month before the film’s release.

As we can see in the images, Thor returns to his characteristic long hair and will bring several accessories with him, such as his weapon, Stormbreaker. His eyes also have a built-in blue light effect that represents lightning. His clothing highlights his blue armor with black and gold touches.

For her part, Jane Foster, converted into Mighty Thor, will have at her disposal a helmet and the reconstructed Mjölnir hammer. The figure will also sport special effects with yellow colors. His silver armor combined with reddish tones stands out from it.. Both dolls include several replacement dolls and face parts. On the other hand, they wear a cloth that simulates their red cape.

An important detail is the weapon carried by the heroine. In Thor: Ragnarok, Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroys Mjölnir, forcing Thor to search for a new fighting instrument in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. It is here when, thanks to Eitri (Peter Dinklage), he takes control of the Stormbreaker. Rumors suggest that the character played by Dinklage will return to this installment. It makes sense because the blacksmith of the gods is the only one capable of repairing the hammer.

Thor’s fourth adventure

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is written and directed by Taika Waititi and accompanying Portman and Hemsworth in the cast are Karen Gillan, Christian Bale, Sam Neill, Chris Pratt, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson and Sean Gunn and Matt Damon. The film will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.