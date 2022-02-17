The luxuries of Kylie Jenner’s son, thousands of dollars in nannies who work for him 24 hours a day…

On February 2, Kylie Jenner gave birth to her second son, Wolf, product of her relationship with the ragpicker Travis Scott. The birth of the new member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan became an international event due to the impact of the businesswoman in the various media and the internet.

Recently, the portal “The Mirror” reported that the second son of the businesswoman is already enjoying her luxurious life by having four nannies who are at her disposal 24/7. According to information leaked by the tabloid, the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics pays more than 270,000 dollars a year for the service of the nannies of her two children, since Stormi also has her entourage of personal caregivers.

The privacy of the little ones in the family is something that all members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have always protected. For this reason, Kylie and her partner, Travis Scott, personally interviewed all the people who applied to take care of their children.. After exhaustive screening, both parents indicated to the chosen staff all the confidentiality agreements that they had to sign; In the event that any of the nannies make an error that puts some of the clauses of the agreement at risk, they could be sued for more than 13 million dollars.

In addition to full-time babysitters, Stormi also has her own 24/7 bodyguard, chauffeur, stylist and masseur, Wolf will also be enjoying all the perks of the millionaire life her parents have to offer very soon.. Many people have said that it is very unnatural that Kylie has put the care of her newborn child in the hands of nannies. However, a source close to the socialite indicated that she does not want to neglect her daughter Stormi so that she does not feel displaced with the arrival of her brother, in addition, she also has to catch up with her companies, dedicating the necessary time to her professional life.

“She’s an extremely hands-on mom, she’s also a busy woman building an empire, so when she’s working, she wants to know her kids are being looked after by the best team and their safety is top priority,” the source reported. In addition, she pointed out the importance of giving attention to her two children. “Having enough staff for her young son also means that he will be able to spend quality time with Stormi and give him the care he needs, knowing that the arrival of a sibling could be difficult for her at first,” the insider explained. ,

The British tabloid also emphasized the physical recovery of Kylie Jenner. According to “The Mirror”, the woman with the largest number of followers on Instagram is totally focused on recovering her enviable silhouette. That is why she decided to hire the services of a chef specialized in postpartum recovery to prepare healthy meals, with a large amount of nutrients, to help speed up the process of weight loss and muscle definition.