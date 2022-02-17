The innovative Japanese method to lose weight easily and quickly

Losing weight has never been so easy. It is that from the east comes a japanese method which is considered one of the best in the world for lose weight. This technique only requires 10 minutes of daily exercise and a tennis ball, according to national aerobics champion Kaoru. That is why the methodology focused on myofascial release is gaining popularity among millions of people seeking to modify their body health.

Under the name “Slimming down with Kaoru”, the technique offers benefits that go beyond improving body posture because it acts on key aspects, such as swelling and muscle pain. The japanese method It is focused on myofascial release, where in addition to improving posture, you will reduce fat and guarantee lose weight.

The aforementioned routine will allow you to relax muscles and gain elasticity, using only a tennis ball. To be more specific, Kaoru maintains that working on the fasciae will be essential since the membranes that surround the muscles tend to tense easily, become inflamed, hinder movement and cause pain. Consequently, this japanese method will improve the aforementioned symptoms while helping to lose weight.

One of the examples that Kaoru presents consists of relaxing the soles of the feet, something that will allow readjusting the plantar arch, the pelvis and slimming the waist. In this case, the japanese method It will consist of rolling the ball along a straight path, exerting pressure from the heel to the toes. You can also bend the knee of the leg with which you step on the ball or place one leg behind and press vertically, letting your body weight fall on the tennis ball.

Photo: Pixabay

Another alternative that the Japanese method will present us to lose weight it is by relaxing the twins. This will allow slim down, increase muscle mass and improve circulation throughout the body. In this example, the hands should be placed in a comfortable position and brought to the sides of the body with the fingers resting on the ground, gaining stability. The posture should be as upright as possible feeling how the lower part of the pelvis is placed in an upright position.