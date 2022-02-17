The diet of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, endorsed by the European Medical Institute of Obesity

Social networks bring us closer to the daily life of many celebrities, who share their lifestyle with their followers. Receiving these inputs constantly not only creates information overload, but also increases our levels of aspirationality and we automatically start compare us with the celebrity on duty.

However, some of these personalities dedicate their content not only to showing luxuries and vacations at full speed. There are also those who share exercise routines and eating guidelines, as is the case with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, who even launched their own application with videos and training tutorials personalized.

Intermittent fasting 16/8, endorsed by experts

It’s no secret that the couple follows the intermittent fasting diet, a dietary pattern that helps them maintain a lifestyle Healthy life without excesses or meals away from home taking their toll.

Although there are skeptics who doubt that stop eating for 16 hours up to date may be beneficial for the body, the truth is that the European Medical Institute of Obesity has included this routine in its annual ranking of the most recommended diets.

“Several studies and research carried out in recent years indicate that eating less daily could be beneficial for our health, translating this evidence into different nutritional guidelines where we would divide the day into a ‘fasting period’ and a ‘eating period,'” he explains. Rubén Bravo to Digital Journalist.

How to carry out intermittent fasting: an example

As Rubén Bravo explains, before carrying out intermittent fasting, we should think about the strategy and divide our day according to our habits.

A) Yes, one part of the day would be the “fasting period” -which would last 16 hours and would include 8 hours of sleep- and the rest of the time we would be in the “feeding period”in which for eight hours you can eat.

This regimen allows you to adapt your intake to any type of routine and, according to the IMEO, is one of the most recommended for lose weight.

As the 16 hours of fasting include the 8 hours of sleepOne option would be to skip breakfast and then open “the window” for food. We would eat around 12:00 and we would do one early dinner around 8:00 p.m. pm. But this routine can change and adapt to the needs of each one,

In addition, during fasting hours it is permissible to take water, tea and certain amounts of coffee to calm the feeling of hunger and satiate.

What to eat on the intermittent fasting diet

There are no clear restrictions when it comes to eliminating certain foods from the intermittent fasting diet. Although you can eat anything, the logical thing is to accompany this diet with healthy menus, discarding precooked products, with refined sugars or fast food.

For intermittent fasting to have the optimal effect, it must be integrated into a balanced and varied diet, rich in fruit and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts and plant-based protein and animal, completely avoiding carbohydrates and refined sugars”, specifies Bravo about the foods we should eat.

Of course, this diet is not recommended for patients with Associated pathologies or behavioral disorders food, much less without the recommendation and supervision of a doctor.

The other diets that enter the most recommended ranking: