The conciseness: finalists

Many of us have been speechless after listening to Isabel Díaz Ayuso in her public denunciation of a hidden plot of espionage and harassment and demolition against her political figure orchestrated from the same leadership of her party, a plot that threatens to take away the main bigwigs of the PP and, if you push me, to the entire conservative party. After the Villarejo case, one thought that no espionage conspiracy could surprise you anymore, but Spanish politics is more entertaining than the latest Netflix or HBO series. And it has it all: intrigue, unexpected turns, ambition, betrayal, black humor… We need a Steven Spielberg to tell us about it on screen, given that we cannot resurrect Berlanga (with Javier Bardem in the role of Teodoro García Egea and Penélope Cruz in Ayuso: why not?). So next week we’ll write about the hidden plots, like this, in general. Let’s see what you can do with them (from Monday).

Let’s see, in the meantime, what has happened with the conciseness and what is the level of the finalists:

Cicely

When the fortune-teller in a deep voice described the sky to her, the client left screaming indignantly: “This is not my Pepe.”

Guy Haines

The dictator was so concise in his orders that oracles proliferated around his palace.

Elizabeth

“Straight forward tell me what happened to the car.” She, nervous, answered: – UFO. Persecution. Rapture. Flight. Shock…

Elizabeth

When the aristocracy saw the queen’s head roll, they understood the message.

NinalaPuebla

You will die, predicted the fortune teller. Like everyone else, he answered two seconds before suffering a heart attack.

NinalaPuebla

Was born. Vegetated. He died.

rain absent

Doctor, stop beating around the bush. Am I going to die of this yes or no? -Do you have life insurance?

Farrell

The testator was as brief as it was not concise. The lawsuit of the possible heirs of him has lasted twenty years and occupies 124,528 pages in court.

Cicely

He dedicated all his books “To her”. His mother, his sister, his wife, several of his friends and some ex-girlfriends always took the hint.

RamonJ

Without his son noticing, he changed his chop. Surprised, in the exam he read: “Study”.

Farrell

The complete works of the dictator (six micro-stories) were awarded the Nacional de las Letras. The jury highlighted its “conciseness”.

Kings

He says he’d rather tear out the heart with his fingers and eat it whole than come back to me. It is changing. Before she was more concise.

gpm

In couples therapy they had to write down what they hated about each other. He breathed when seeing that his wife only put a word. Then he read: “Everything.”

rain absent

To keep the flame of love alive, every night he left the same verse next to her pillow: “I love you.”

rain absent

The president asked that the reports passed to him be concise. The next day, more than half of the advisers were fired.

RamonJ

When he got home he saw a written note. Three words. “Goodbye I love you”. She looked out the window, and there she was.

NuriaRodriguez

He had to leave a clear and concise suicide note. Finding no words, she decided to move on with her life.

Ana Belen

He lives in a studio, drives a utility vehicle, writes short stories, likes short films… and he’s a great person.

Ovid

After months of crossing out and correcting, he decided that the title already expressed everything he had wanted to say in his novel.

RamonJ

When he had been talking nonstop for ten minutes, she gave him the sign for silence and said: “The one you’re messing with to give me a kiss.”

And one, as a gift:

Cicely

Determined to be more concise, he abandoned the torrential novel. He now writes 500 short stories every day.

