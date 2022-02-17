The big Disney releases for the year 2022

2022 will be for Disney a year of premieres, narrative experiments and great stories. His film calendar is an amazing tour through a brilliant collection of new offerings. Especially those that they seem to bring together the identity of the studio to take it to a new dimension. The next few months will be an exciting journey through genres and looks at the fantastic. Also a reunion with everyone’s favorite stories. Content that, for the most part, you can see with your Disney+ annual subscription (taking advantage of two months’ savings).

Disney releases bring back several of their best stories with sequels that celebrate nostalgia in style. Too, new projects to the delight of the followers of the great modern mythologies. As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be a celebration of the animated world that made the studio famous. The journey through all the possibilities seems not only immense, but destined to make 2022 a historic point in the triumphs of the house of Mickey Mouse.

We leave you a list with the main Disney releases this year. Surely, you will find something to celebrate and look forward to. Sequels, new universes for extraordinary stories, fresh looks at the studio’s most beloved locations. Disney is preparing for a few months in which it will demonstrate the muscle of its proposal. And also, the value of the great premise of the study: to make cinematographic magic.

The great premieres of Disney + in 2022

Cast: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, James Hong.

Release date: March 11th.

One of the Pixar projects of the year will come directly to Disney +. The story of a thirteen-year-old girl who transforms into a giant red panda is a happy mix of mythology, humor and teenage hormones. Also, this Disney premiere is a growth story in which the studio has put more interest.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez

Release date: May 6th.

The most anticipated of the Marvel movies comes after the phenomenon of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which apparently will exceed. The mix between Raimi’s vision of the world of superheroes and the multiverse promises a new chapter for the study. But the premiere of Disney also, one of the great films of a year full of them.

Bob’s Burgers: The movie Vocal cast: H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy Release date: may 27th Fox’s iconic animated series hits the big screen. And apparently, it will have the tone and rhythm of a musical comedy. It may not be fully functional, but at least it will please the loyal fans of the program. Or not?

Lightyear



Vocal cast: Chris Evans.

Release date: June 17.

The hero Buzz Lightyear had a little trouble understanding his strange destiny as a toy. But the man who inspired his name and figure seems to have it all with him to almost immediately become a pop icon. With a soundtrack featuring David Bowie and the voice of Chris Evans, this Disney premiere is a sure hit.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff.

Release date: July 8.

The second major Marvel premiere of the year is also one of the most curious. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor reaches his fourth film and will also have to share power and title with Natalie Portman. As if all of the above were not enough, there will also be a luxury villain, played by Christian Bale.

Better Nate Than Ever

Cast: Lisa Kudrow, Norbert Leo Butz. michelle federer

Release date: throughout 2022.

For now, Disney has only shared the logo art for this adaptation of the book of the same name, bookstore success. But one thing is for sure: Nate’s big dream of becoming a music star is about to come true. A point in his favor? The Disney premiere will have the writer of the source material as director and screenwriter.

Strange World

Still no vocal cast

Release date: November 23

For now, there aren’t many details on the movie, beyond an extraordinary first look at its official art and a synopsis. In it you can read that it will be a trip to “unexplored and extraordinary lands, where fantastic creatures await.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Studios

Cast: Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman.

Release date: November 11th.

After the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, the sequel to Black Panther He seemed to run into all sorts of trouble. From injuries to controversy, Coogler’s work has fought for its survival. But finally, she seems ready to pay tribute to an extraordinary actor and a movie to go down in history.

Avatar 2

Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang.

Release date: December 16.

Nearly a decade and a half after the release of the original, the sequel to Avatar It will hit theaters this December. As always, Cameron has promised it will be the movie event of the year and that it will “reshape” sci-fi cinema. Can this Disney premiere fulfill his ambitious promise?

The return of the witches 2

Disney

Cast: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy.

Release date: throughout 2022

The classic movie about the most endearing group of witches in pop culture is getting a sequel. As its director has promised, it will be an expansion of the original 1993 universe. A charming gift for nostalgics.

disenchanted

Cast: Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays.

Release date: throughout 2022.

The sequel to the 2007 hit will see Giselle (Amy Adams) dealing with — yes, you guessed it — the disenchantment of everyday life. Can the princess endure ten years of traversing the world of ordinary things? The film has the answer.

cheaper per dozen



Cast: Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff

Release date: throughout 2022

The remake of the 2003 film of the same name starring Steve Martin was one of the promises of Disney + on its Investor day. Will he keep his promise? According to management rumors, everything indicates yes.

