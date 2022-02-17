The Batman prepares for the imminent premiere

Do not forget to follow us on Google News to stay informed

The trailer for the new Batman movie has been released

As part of the film’s promotional campaign, Robert Pattinson was invited to the program Jimmy Kimmel Live! There Robert and Jimmy talked about the story, the work that the British actor had to do to voice the Dark Knight and more. During the talk, faithful to the style of the program, Kimmel revealed a small fragment of The Batman. The fragment shows Batman in full dialogue with his only collaborator, the incorruptible Jim Gordon. Surprisingly the hero hits the commissioner and try to escape Gotham Police Department. The officers, seeing that he hits Gordon, begin to chase him and, unable to stop him, open fire. Batman reveals his grappling gun and manages to hook onto the ceiling to escape while officers shoot without mercy.

The scene is reminiscent of Batman Begins (2005), when the Justice (Christian Bale) must break rachel dawes out of arkhambut to do so he has to evade cops and the forces of SWAT. The situation leaves many doubts, since it is said that the film will explore how the relationship between Gordon and the Hood grows. With the premiere of The Batman in March we will have the answers we seek.

https://twitter.com/Batman_GothamBW/status/1494222436077871105

