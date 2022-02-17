the 5 week transformation

Coach Jono Castano tells on his Instagram how his transformation has been after gaining 15 kg after separating from his wife.

“Swipe right to see my 5 week transformation! Feels good to be back! I’ve been working hard after gaining 15kg abroad. I wanted to make a massive change in 2022 and feel better than before.” so counted Chris Hemsworth’s vegan trainer Jono Castano how his impressive physical transformation had been after gaining some weight after separating from his wife.

Jono, 31, shared before and after photos on his networks, showing his much more marked physique after his turning point. And all, according to the Daily Mail, after he separated from his wife Amy last year after 3 years of marriage and 13 years of dating. That way, apparently they maintain their professional relationship, both are owners of a large fitness empire in Australia, where apart from Chris Hemsworth, they have trained celebs like Rebel Wilson and Rita Ora.

Castano, who shot to fame flaunting his bulging biceps to promote The Alternative Meat Co.’s new range of vegan sausages, joined Chris Hemsworth’s team on the fitness app Centr alongside his regular PT Luke Zocchi, united to help launch new plant-based meat and poultry alternatives. A little over two years ago, Chris Hemsworth became almost 95 percent vegan while filming Thor and Avengers because of Castano. In an interview with Men’s Fitness Magazine, he said that “talking to me, [Chris] She’s adjusting pretty well, I think, to eating more vegetables and plant-based things.”

“We tried to see if he could keep the muscle going vegan, and it actually surprised me too because we all have this mentality that we have to eat animal protein, but you can get that same protein from beans.” It’s just as important.”

