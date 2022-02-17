Ten films of the actress on Netflix, Amazon, Star + and HBO Max – Publimetro Chile

This Tuesday, October 5, actress Kate Winslet turns 46.

The British interpreter began her career in the early ’90s and quickly began to stand out in the world of cinema. In 1994, in her debut on the big screen, she starred in the acclaimed film Celestial Creatures, directed by Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings), and three years later she managed to make the leap to stardom with Titanic.

Winslet has established herself as one of the most respected actresses in the industry, winning an Oscar for her leading role in The Reader. She also has been nominated six other times.

It has also stood out in its two forays into the world of series in the last ten years: Mildred Pierce and Mare of Easttown. For both productions, which can be seen on HBO Max, she won the Emmy for best actress in a miniseries or movie for TV.

He will soon appear in the long-awaited Avatar 2, where he will meet again with James Cameron, the director of Titanic.

On her birthday, we leave you 10 Kate Winslet movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star+ and HBO Max.

Ten Kate Winslet Movies

All the King’s Men (HBO Max – watch trailer HERE)

Sean Penn stars in this drama about power, corruption and human nature, which follows the rise and fall of a charismatic politician. With Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Anthony Hopkins and Mark Ruffalo.

El Descanso (Netflix/Amazon – watch trailer HERE)

Caught in a vicious cycle of empty relationships with unfaithful men, Los Angeles-based Amanda and London-based Iris decide to swap homes. With Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jude Law and Jack Black.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (Netflix – watch trailer HERE)

Clementine (Winslet) decides to have all her memories of Joel (Jim Carrey) removed and he chooses the same, but soon begins a crazy trip through his own mind when he realizes it was a mistake.

Sense and Sensibility (Netflix – watch trailer HERE)

Facing poverty after the death of their father, three sisters are forced to rely on the generosity of others in this adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel.

Unexpected Beauty (Netflix – watch trailer HERE)

An ad executive (Will Smith) in deep grief writes letters to unlikely recipients. Concerned, his colleagues and friends try to help him get over his loss.

A Wild God (Amazon – watch trailer HERE)

Two parenting couples get together to discuss a nasty fight between their children, but their civil argument soon turns into finger pointing, name-calling and tantrums.

Contagion (Amazon watch trailer HERE)

Shortly after returning from a business trip, Beth Emhoff (Paltrow) dies from what is believed to be the flu. Meanwhile, the deadly epidemic spreads. With Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard and Laurence Fishburne.

Hamlet (HBO Max – watch trailer HERE)

Hamlet, the Prince of Denmark (Kenneth Branagh), is despairing over the sadness of his mother Gertude (Julie Christie), recently widowed and remarrying Claudius (Derek Jacobi), her late husband’s brother.

Titanic (Star+ – watch trailer HERE)

The lives of the passengers aboard the doomed luxury cruise ship Titanic are seen before and during its slow descent into the Atlantic.

Beyond the Mountain (Star+ – watch trailer HERE)

Two people survive a plane crash in the mountains where they are forced to trust each other and find safety while critically injured.