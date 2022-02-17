Tecatito Corona will not play Sevilla vs Dinamo Zagreb for the Europa League

The Mexican Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona from Sevilla will not be part of the Europa League round of 32 match against Dinamo Zagreb, due to physical problems. Instead, the Argentine Lucas Ocampos, recovered from some discomfort, the French Anthony Martial and the Spanish-Moroccan Munir Elhaddadi form the Spanish attack.

Tecatito Cotona complains with Sevilla Getty Images

The technician Julen Lopetegui replaces the sanctioned player in midfield Joan Jordan with the brazilian Ferdinand Reges regarding the eleven that won the Elche (2-0) in The leaguewhile Ocampos Y Munir they relieve the moroccan Youssef En-Nesyrisubstitute, and the former player of the porto, Crownlow due to physical problems, regarding that last game.

With En-Nesyri, whose absence is one of the surprises, is on the bench, among others, the right back and Sevilla captain, Jesus Navaswho returns to a call since he was injured on November 2 in the group stage of the Champions League before him Lille French.

The Seville play start with Bond; Koundé, Diego Carlos, Rekik, Acuna; Rakitic, Fernando, Papu Gomez; Ocampos, Munir and Martial.

The Dynamo Zagreb goes out with Livakovic; Theophile-Catherine, Sutalo, Franjic; Ristovski, Gojak, Ademi, Bockaj; Juric, Petkovic, and Orsic.