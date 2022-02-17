Susi Caramelo’s gift to Broncano: “I banged one of ‘La Resistencia’ and he left them at my house”

Susi Caramelo went to ‘La Resistencia’ last night to promote her new show on Movistar+ entitled ‘Rojo Caramelo‘ and, as always, his interview left moments to remember. Above all because he presented himself with underpants as a gift for a David Broncano who, stunned, tried to find out what was happening since it was one of the strangest gifts he has received in the late night.

“I’ve brought you some gayumbos because I fucked one of ‘La Resistencia’ and he left them at my house”, Susi blurted out, generating great intrigue in the presenter. This, after “assimilating” what his interviewee was telling him, tried to find out the identity of the protagonist and asked him directly, causing the guest to once again bring out her overwhelming sincerity: “It’s Fernando, the guest”, he declared while David, Castella, Grison and Susi herself searched the theater for the other part of this funny story.

“I don’t want you to focus either”, Caramelo continued, although it was already late. The public began to chant Fernando’s name and he had no choice but to grab a microphone and speak on the subject. “I could clarify, yes, but hey, it’s being so much fun… I have to clarify that it was many years ago, that I don’t even remember. She was still in college. Susi and I have an excellent relationship, we are friends, ”she confessed. But the story still had more minutes to go and Broncano was not willing to miss the opportunity to find out more: “It was a party where there were more people in Susi’s attic, and I woke up in the morning and I wasn’t the only corpse. what was there. But that, typical place that you wake up in the morning and you want to leave. I couldn’t find all the basic clothes and I took the first thing I saw and left”.

Susi Caramelo’s mental health problem at the age of 28

The presenter started 20 years ago in monologues, but it was not until she was 28 years old that she took the step and went on stage in Madrid. But nevertheless, as soon as he arrived in the capital he suffered a depression which he overcame precisely thanks to the actions and also “paroxetine”, a drug that is used to treat this disease and that acts as a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor.

As I confess in ‘La Resistencia’, he did not want to take this medicine for a year and a half because it gave him a “bad feeling””, but finally followed the instructions of the specialists and was able to overcome the disease.