Stone Cold Steve Austin has had a ring on his ranch since August

In the last few hours, the rumor that Stone Cold Steve Austin will return to the WWE ring for WrestleMania has gained more strength than ever. Several journalists, including Andrew Zarian, Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer, have commented that the rattlesnake has never been as close to making his return official as it is now, and the fact that Steve Austin built a ring on his ranch last summer has added to all the noise that was generated this week.

As can be seen in some photos, the company Highspots, specialized in wrestling equipment, built a ring in his home in August 2021, and this could be a great indication that the former world champion has been preparing for his return for months. In principle, it does not seem that WWE has anything to do with this, but Edge stated in several interviews that WWE set up a ring for him in his house to train before returning at Royal Rumble 2020.

“Many thanks to Stone Cold Steve Austin for allowing us to spend time at Broken Skull Ranch 2.0 yesterday.

And an even bigger thank you to you, Steve, for taking the time to sign off on everything we put in front of you!

¡I hope you enjoy your new ring!

#OhHellYeah”

“It was a pleasure hanging out with the High Spots team. You guys run a great line. Much appreciated. Until next time. Cheers!”

In addition to the ring at home, Kevin Owens made a promo in the last edition of RAW in which messed with the state of Texas, Steve Austin’s birthplace of which he has always been very proud. Rumors indicate that Austin would face Owens at WrestleMania, and the fact that both share the stunner As a final move, added to Owens’ insults to Texas, they could be the trigger for their rivalry.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is Elimination Chamber and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.