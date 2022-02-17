StarzPlay presented all the premieres of series and movies for March: what are they

StarzPlay It is another of the streaming platforms that little by little marks territory and manages to catch the audience with its premieres. And now it is not for less because it has already presented the next movies and series that are coming in March. From Spoiler, we leave you the complete list.

What are the premieres that come in March?

Shining Vale

Release date: March 6

New episodes every Sunday

Official synopsis:

Pat and Terry Phelps (Cox and Kinnear) pool their life savings and move from a cramped apartment in Brooklyn to an old Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut, as a last-ditch effort to save their marriage after Pat’s affair. with Frank, a young handyman who came to his house to fix the sink while Terry was at work. To top it off, Frank never fixed the sink, but he still charged him for it!

Pat, the former “wild girl” who rose to fame writing a women’s empowerment novel (aka Lady Porn) while dealing with a drug and alcohol problem, is now rehabbed and sober, but totally dissatisfied, 17 years later. . She still hasn’t gotten around to writing her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband and her teenage sons Ganyor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage) don’t want to have sex. nothing to do with her.”

Express

Official Synopsis:

“Express” tells the story of a criminal psychologist, Bárbara (Maggie Civantos), and her family, after she is the victim of one of the newest forms of criminal violence that is spreading massively… express kidnappings. Set in a world in which everything moves so quickly that people’s ability to understand and react has been altered in a way that is not yet known how it will affect us, a group of people knows that discomfort can become fear and be exploited for profit. Now that she works as a negotiator in cases similar to hers, Barbara is on a mission to understand why this happened to her and to discover the people who threatened her life and that of her family.”

miss 89

A STARZPLAY Original Series

New episodes every Sunday

Official synopsis:

“Señorita 89 is a sophisticated dramatic thriller from visionary Lucía Puenzo (La Jauría), set in the glamor of 1980s Mexico. The story follows Concepción (Ilse Salas), the matriarch of the country’s most important beauty pageant, who , along with a team of expert make-up artists, trainers and even surgeons, welcomes the 32 finalists to their estate, La Encantada. There, the contestants will experience a hard training of 3 months until they reach the Miss Mexico contest.

The truth is that underneath the appearances, the clothes and the makeup there is a dark world and in the end, the contestants will empower each other and join forces to come out of the pageant alive.”

Power Book IV: Force

New episodes every Sunday

Official Synopsis:

“Power Book IV: Force centers on fan-favorite character Tommy Egan, who severs all ties to New York City and leaves it behind for his own good. When Tommy leaves New York after losing Ghost, LaKeisha and the only city he’s ever known, he makes a quick detour to heal an old wound that has plagued him for decades.

What was supposed to be a quick stop turns into a maze of family secrets and lies that Tommy thought had been buried long ago. One thing leads to another and Tommy quickly finds himself in the Chicago drug game, making it on the two biggest teams in town.

In a city divided by race, Tommy crosses the line and ultimately becomes the linchpin that not only unites them, but has the POWER to see them fall apart. As the first season unfolds at breakneck speed, Tommy uses his outsider status to his advantage, breaking all the local rules and rewriting them in his quest to become the biggest drug dealer in Chicago.” .

Films

‘Pitch Perfect 2’

Release date: March 1

Beca (Anna Kendrick), Fat Amy (Rebel Wilson) and the Barden Bellas are back to slap the world! When a scandal threatens to derail their final year at Barden, the three-time defending champions fear they have lost their harmony forever. With only one chance to redeem their legacy, they must take on the toughest competition on the planet – German supergroup Das Sound Machine – and fight for their right to win the World A Cappella Championship. They will need all the power of the sisterhood to find their voice and be the best in the world!”

‘I Feel Pretty’

Release date: March 2

Official Synopsis:

“Renee knows what it’s like to be an average girl in a world of beautiful people. After falling off a stationary bike and hitting her head, she believes a spell has made her amazing. To the rest of the world, she looks exactly the same.”

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Release date: March 6

Official Synopsis

“Audrey and her friend Morgan lead humdrum lives when Audrey’s unassuming ex-boyfriend, Drew, shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins after him.”

Angels & Demons

Release date: March 31

“In the thrilling sequel to Ron Howard’s Da Vinci Code, symbol expert Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) follows ancient clues in a thrilling race through Rome to find the four Cardinals kidnapped by the deadly secret society, the Illuminati. With the lives of the Cardinals at risk, and the Camerlengo (Ewan McGregor) desperate for help, Langdon embarks on a relentless, action-packed race through sealed crypts, dangerous catacombs, and the most secret vault on the entire planet! !”.

Spider-Man 2

Release date: March 31

“Peter Parker, the super hero will face a formidable adversary named Dr. Otto Octavius, a scientist better known as “Doc Ock”, whose failed experiments have transformed him into a kind of metallic octopus. Also, Peter must decide whether he will dedicate his life to fighting crime as Spider-Man or give up everything to be with his love Mary Jane Watson, from whom he parted ways two years ago.”