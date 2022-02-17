Sofia Vergara showed a photo shoot from the 80’s and fell in love

Sofia Vergara Without a doubt, she has won the hearts of her fans, not only because of her beauty, but also because of her spontaneous personality and the resounding success she has had in her career as an actress in Hollywood.

The Colombian who on more than one occasion has left many of her followers open-mouthed by showing them content from when she was young, once again shocked her audience by sharing a video from that time.

All this was done through his official account. Instagramin which Vergara showed the unpublished images as a teenager in her homeland Barranquilla, however, what struck the most was her waste of sensuality and being funny.

The famous appeared in front of the camera lens while wearing a tight black two-piece swimsuit while having fun and laughing with those who were accompanying her.

However, the person who was recording the video also showed the reaction of many men who were in that place, who were melted by Sofia.

“80’s baby. Barranquilla ”, was the short message with which she decided to accompany the description of her publication.

So many of the users decided to send endless compliments to the famous one, indicating that she looked incredible in the past, but that today she was not far behind, because she was one of the most beautiful women her eyes had seen.

