short romance! Julia Fox Confirms Her Split From Kanye West

After Kanye West and Kim Kardashian broke up their marriage, the two celebrities continued their love life, the influencer began dating comedian Pete Davidson; while the rapper was related to actress Julia Fox, however, this brief and mediatic romance came to an end.

In a statement shared by Page Six, “Julia and Kanye are still good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together.”

Everything indicates that the separation occurs after West has continued to confess his feelings for the Kardashian, as well as criticizing Pete Davidson on social networks.

ALSO READ Kanye West gives Kim Kardashian a truck and threatens her new boyfriend Pete Davidson

According to Infobae, Kanye West and Julia Fox met at a party on December 31 in Miami, a moment that Fox said was instantaneous.

Although the last six weeks saw the couple very much in love, everything was very brief, and according to a story that was later deleted, “they were on good terms.”

As far as Kim Kardashian is concerned, she has been seen in New York with Davidson enjoying dinner.

SEE MORE Treason? Kendall Jenner and Kanye West appear together in the middle of the controversy with Kim Kardashian

It seems that the model is on good terms with her sister’s ex

Julia Fox is known for the movie Uncut Gems (2019), a criminal thriller where she acts alongside Adam Sandler. This film gave him greater recognition from the public and critics, as well as various nominations for various awards.

Other of her works are the erotic drama PVT Chat (2020), in which she plays a girl who makes adult content on a web cam. Her most recent film is HBO Max’s period crime thriller No Sudden Move.