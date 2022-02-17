Seven romantic series to watch with your ‘best friends’ and get into the Valentine’s state of mind

Valentine’s Day is coming. There are those who celebrate it and possibly that night they will have more interesting dates than watching a television series. But just in case there are any viewers looking to get into the right frame of mind for February 14th, here are seven romantic series worth checking out. There are comedies, there are dramas, there are epic stories and some that are slower than watching a rose wither. What they have in common is that they are all worth it.

Starstruck (HBO Max)

Chemistry works from the first hangover. BBC/HBOMax

East Notting Hill with the roles reversed is one of the surprises of British television in 2021. Jessie (Rose Matafeo) survives in London with precarious jobs when she goes out partying and hooks up with Tom (Nikesh Patel). The next day she has an extraordinary hangover, which she increases when she realizes that she just slept with the new hot actor. The contrast between the world of one and the other stands between the two of them, of course, although they cannot avoid wanting to coincide again and again.

Rose Matafeo, who is also the creator of Starstrucknot only is she a more than solid comedic actress, but she has the right chemistry with Nickesh Patel, knows how to accommodate the traditional romantic comedy to the present, and offers a convincing portrait of what it means to live in a city like London, where it does not matter what you have studied that the salaries will hardly allow you to live as it would be desirable.

Outlander (Movistar+)

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in a story that transcends time and distance. Starz

When the Starz content platform launched Outlander in the United States in 2014, the public that loves romantic and epic novels knew one detail: there was a lot of material to adapt because Diana Gabaldon was publishing the eighth novel in the saga Outlander. Start point? Claire is having trouble connecting with her husband after serving as a nurse in World War II when she visits a memorial near Inverness and inadvertently travels back to 1743, where she must survive by cunning, applying her knowledge of medicines and herbs with healing properties, in the middle of a Scottish culture that he knows is about to be extinguished by English rule, and with the help of a young man named Jamie Fraser.

Outlander is admirable for its look at female sexuality, the sensuality of the camera when shooting the most torrid scenes, the courage of Ron D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) facing the harshest and most violent plots, and the talent of a radiant Caitriona Balfe and a Sam Heughan equally committed to his role. but above all Outlander It is testimony to a lasting love, capable of traveling through time and distance, of stoic resilience, combative and understanding. It has been broadcast for five seasons and the sixth will premiere on Movistar+ in March.

Love Life (HBO Max)

Anna Kendrick, executive producer and star of the first season of ‘Love life’. hbo max

The first season of love life tells the adventures of Darby (Anna Kendrick) in New York. Each episode focuses on a defining chapter of her sexual or romantic life as she makes a name for herself in Manhattan in the art world. The second becomes interested in another inhabitant of the same town, Marcus (William Jackson Harper), a married literary editor who inadvertently runs into trouble when he meets Mia (Jessica Williams) at a wedding.

It is convenient to see the romantic odysseys in order but both work like clockwork and with their own virtues. De Darby highlights the charisma of Anna Kendrick and the power of the episodes, all of them written like jewels. De Marcus highlights the chemistry between William Jackson Harper and Mia Hines, or Sam Boyd’s talent for including Afro-descendant writers in the writers’ room and knowing how to portray the protagonist’s gaze, family and perception of the world. Be that as it may, they are plans for Valentine’s Day.

Something in the Rain (Netflix)

‘Something in the rain’, the typical story of “girl-falls-in-love-with-a-boy-a-little-younger-and-disrupted-family”. Netflix

Romance is a bonus book Y Crash landing on you They have already been recommended enough times without mentioning them again (although they are fantastic romantic comedies with dramatic overtones). But here it is time to change and talk about another recent classic of Korean television, something in the rain, which is more dramatic than a breakup on a stormy winter night, in the middle of the street and without an umbrella. But it is in a subtle way with the love story between Yoon Jin-Ah (Son Ye-jin) and Seo Joon-Hee (Jung Hae-in).

They’ve known each other forever because Seo is a lifelong friend of Yoon’s brother (and is played by Jang So-yeon from the squid game). When they meet again, the chemistry is instant. The problem is that she is over thirty, he is younger and Seo deduces that her parents would not accept Seo. Her slowness is one of those that tests the viewer’s patience but warms the heart like a spicy soup.

With love, Victor (Disney+)

Michael Cimino is Victor Salazar in ‘With love, Victor’. 20th Television / Hulu

Víctor Salazar (Michael Cimino) arrives at a new institute with doubts about his sexual orientation. Mia (Rachel Naomi Hilson), a girl as popular as she is nice, is interested in him but Victor can’t help but notice Benji (George Sear), an attractive student who is out of the closet. The reboot from With love, Victor It far exceeds the film and will have a closure shortly: Disney + will premiere the third and final season in June.

Love and Anarchy (Netflix)

The first season of this Swedish series has eight episodes. Netflix

Sofie (Iga Engvoll) is married with two daughters, a father with mental health problems, and works to restructure failed companies. Max (Björn Mosten) is the computer scientist at the publishing house where he works at the moment. And Sofie’s rigid and hopeless mentality changes when she begins to challenge herself with Max, who is much younger than her and with whom she a priori has nothing in common except the sexual attraction they feel.

The interesting thing about love and anarchy is that it talks about stagnant marriages, the need to get excited, the ability to lose the papers when you feel an irrepressible attraction, the duty to defy conventions to feel alive, stimulated and fulfilled, and also delves into the field of mental health without abandoning the romantic comedy. This Swedish series is one of the essentials in the Netflix catalog.





Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon Prime Video)

Mozart in the jungle won two Golden Globes in 2016, best comedy and actor for Gael García Bernal Third parties

It is possible that this comedy from Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman, Alex Timbers and Paul Weitz has above all an inordinate love for music. The eccentric conductor played by Gael García Bernal speaks directly to dead composers like Mozart or Liberace and Lola Kirke’s oboist lives in her twenties in New York hoping to make a living from music. But in the four seasons of Amazon Prime Video the impulses of the romantic comedy are also hidden with the bubbling relationship of the two main characters.

See Mozart in the jungle It is a pleasure.





