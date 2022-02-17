Seth Rollins releases his prediction on WWE Elimination Chamber

The former world champion, Seth Rollins, has recently been interviewed by Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, and was asked about his match this Saturday, the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Riddle. Rollinswho comes from beating Randy Orton in the last RAW program, He commented that, despite the difficulty, he believes that he has earned the right to be part of the WrestleMania main event. These were his words:

“Knock on wood, but that’s my place. I feel like it’s my year. I have earned itso we’ll see. I don’t think there is any chance that we will headline WrestleMania without the WWE Championship. Before WrestleMania, we have to go to the Elimination Chamber, and we have to win, which is not going to be an easy task. All of us have the same, slim chance of coming out of there as the champion.”

Seth “Freakin” Rollins also discussed with the interviewer what it’s like to fight in a large stadium, like the AT&T Stadium, which will host the next edition of WrestleMania, compared to the medium-sized arenas where weekly programs and the house shows.

“It’s different. It’s an art in itself. Stadium wrestling is different than small and large arenas, because you hear the initial reaction and then it dissipates, it goes away. But then, if you do it right, it comes back to you, like an echo that starts from the top and reaches down to you. But you have to be patient with it and wait for it. Sometimes you rush in and do your thing and forget about it and lose that momentum. So it’s really about tapping into that massive, tidal wave of energy,” Rollins said. “It’s a different level of patience that you need to have when you’re working those events in big stadiums, but, man, when you pick it up… It’s special, there’s nothing like it“.

