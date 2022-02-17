Serious glitch can ruin your game in Pokémon Legends: Arceus: how to avoid it until it is fixed – Nintenderos

You already have on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: this is information about a glitch that can ruin your game.

Serious glitch in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this case, it is information related to a new patch to fix an error found regarding Cresselia some days ago. An update is on the way, as far as we know, to fix this:

It will fix an issue caused by catching Cresselia before talking to Meli in Mission 23, which prevents you from progressing. As a workaround, The Pokémon Company recommends simply avoiding catching Cresselia before talking to Meli.

If the player catches Cresselia before talking to Kameri, Kameri will not acknowledge the catch and Cresselia will not respawn, so you will never be able to complete the quest in your game. Now they have shown us how to avoid it in the following video:

We will be attentive to inform you about the release date of the update that will correct it as soon as it is confirmed.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

