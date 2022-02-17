Selena Gomez’s first production will reach the Vix catalog | Entertainment

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

TelevisaUnivision will place content for all tastes on its streaming service

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

This February 16 gave great news for all those who enjoy having a good time watching great movies and series, as TelevisaUnivision announced the launch of Vix, the platform that includes much of its content, will feature a production by Selena Gomez.

Vix and Vix+ will have more than 50 thousand hours of content between series, soap operas, live sports, original content and productions of different genres for all tastes. Here we tell you what kind of content you can find.

What content will the Vix catalog bring?

On the platform you can enjoy classics like Teresa, Amores Verdaderos, Rbelde, Marimar and many other novels to binge on. It will also feature content from production houses the size of Disney, Lionsgate, MGM and many more.

In addition, you can enjoy the TUDN Zone, where there will be sports content to enjoy 24 hours a day and some exclusive events, interviews and other great surprises.

The “Derbez Channel” will also be presented, which is a curatorship in honor of the comedian Nautilus, La Hora Marcada, Las Pelotaris, Marea Alta, Los Artistas, Travesuras de la Niña Mala, Pinches Mummies, the boiseries of Pedro Infante and María Felix , complete the catalog.

Selena Gomez on Vix and Vix+

In addition to everything already mentioned, among the catalog will be the series My Neighbor The Poster which is Selena Gomez’s first content as executive producer.

Vix will launch on March 31 with over 100 channels and the streaming service experience. In addition, the paid version, Vix+, will feature premium content, including “ViX+ Originals” and exclusive soccer to be released in the second half of 2022.