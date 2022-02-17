Santiago Solari makes rudeness to a journalist in the middle of a press conference

Santiago Solari lives critical moments in America, after at this beginning of the Closure 2022 the results have not accompanied him and the pressure begins to grow towards him.

At the press conference after Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Mazatlanthe Argentine coach had a new rudeness towards a journalist.

And it is that a reporter asked the strategist a question, and he pretended on a couple of occasions not to listen to it, so he asked to repeat it on several occasions, and in the end, without the journalist finishing doing it in one of these repetitions that he asked for, he ended up answering the Coapa technician.

“After a victory in 10 games, do you feel that the team has gotten out of hand? Did you lose the compass to this team? Because he simply doesn’t show arguments during many passages of the game”, was the journalist’s question, to which Solari He began to expose that he had problems with the audio.

Santiago He asked him to repeat the question, which the reporter did, and when the question was on its way again, he stopped him again for the same reason.

The jewel that Santiago Solari has just thrown… @ccaballero10 He questioned them 3 times about their poor performance and in all 3 he did not listen and ended up answering what he wanted. That man cannot be DT of the team with the most pressure and criticism from Mexico. pic.twitter.com/h6KdBmvmqC — Alan Lara (@alanlarav) February 17, 2022

In the end, the technician America He replied: “Look, when making statistics, we assume all our responsibilities. We were not up to what we did in Torreón (…) If you want to talk about last yearlast year we were the best team in the regular phase and those are the numbers”.

