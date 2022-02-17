Ryan Gosling is going to be the new Werewolf

Actor and director had previously worked together on the drama Blue Valentine, and Cianfrance took on the project after Leigh Whannell left due to scheduling issues.

“Horror movies were my first love, my entry into what cinema was capable of narratively, psychologically and aesthetically,” said the director.

“Along with the opportunity to collaborate with Ryan again, it really is a dream come true. I’m excited and inspired to work with the good folks at Blumhouse and Universal to bring this monster back to life in our collective unconscious.”

After the failure of the Universal Cinematic Universe, which announced five films but debuted and said goodbye with the failure of Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy”, the historic producer is trying to revive its monsters.

The first project was the successful The Invisible Man, precisely from Whannell, which updated the history of the classic character in a horror thriller with an extraordinary performance by Elisabeth Moss.

The Invisible Man grossed more than $143 million at the box office on a budget of just $7 million, and was unlucky enough to open just after the pandemic began.

Other confirmed projects include Renfield, which will tell the story of Dracula’s slave in the shoes of Nicholas Hoult, and The Invisible Woman, directed by Elizabeth Banks.

The last time we saw the Werewolf on screen was in 2010, played by Benicio del Toro, in a reboot that was a critical and box office failure.