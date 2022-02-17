Russian teen could go to jail for wanting to destroy a federal building in Minecraft

The Minecraft video game allows you to build virtual buildings and many users are inspired by the real world, sometimes recreating entire cities.

The charge is that the teenager, through the video game, would carry out training to terrorist activities, according to international agencies.

The case took place in Kamsk, Siberia, where three young men were arrested in 2020 accused of distributing pamphlets supporting a Moscow anarchist activist who was on trial for hooliganism at the time. One of the pamphlets was placed in the local FSC building, former Soviet KGB, which alerted the police.

The authorities tapped the phones of the teenagers, who were only 14 years old at the time of arrest, and learned that they had plans to blow up an FSC building created in the video game Minecraft.

On the phones they found videos and images of the young manufacturing explosive devices and throwing Molotov cocktails, all in virtual terms, of course.

Uvarov told the Kamsk military court that if he went to jail, he would “with a clear conscience and with dignity”. He pleaded not guilty and assured that “I am not a terrorist, I am not guilty.”

In August 2020, three young activists were sentenced to prison for belonging to the anarchist group ‘New Greatness’which allegedly seeks to conspire against the Putin government.