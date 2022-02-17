Robert Pattinson was asked to change his ‘absolutely atrocious’ Batman voice

Robert Pattinson has revealed that he was asked to change his original Batman voice.

The actor, who debuted as the caped crusader in The Batman, explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! how he originally wanted to do something “radically different” from his predecessors.

On the show, Pattinson said, “Everybody does that kind of rough and gruff stuff, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m going to be very whispery.

“And I tried to do it like the first two weeks and it was absolutely appalling, and they told me to stop doing it.”

The actor later found out that Christian Bale also tried to subvert expectations with his original Batman voice for Batman Begins, before it was subsequently changed.

“If you listen to the first teaser trailer for Batman Begins, you can hear the original voice,” Pattinson said. “I found out just a couple of weeks ago.”

In The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes), Pattinson stars alongside Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

Pattinson recently said that he has discussed the idea of ​​doing a trilogy of movies with Reeves. In statements to fandangothe actor said, “I’m willing to do it as many times as people want to see it, really. I mean I have to get this one out first.

“I talked to Matt about the idea of ​​doing a trilogy, and it would be wonderful. I’ve really enjoyed the process and he’s such a fun character to play. Yeah, he would be lovely.”

The Batman opens in theaters around the world on March 4.