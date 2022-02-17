Robert Pattinson Reveals His “Atrocious” Voice and Christian Bale’s Peeing Tip

he is coming premiere of batman in Chilewith a presale of tickets that you can access, promising to create a furor among fans who will be able to witness Robert Pattinson put on the dark knight costumewhich apparently made it difficult for him to urinate.

However, it also revealed “atrocious” voice that came out initially when playing the iconic character.

The difficulties of Robert Pattinson to urinate with the suit of The Batman

In interview during the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!Robert Pattinson spoke about how he enlisted the help of previous stars who took on the role of Batman and that They used the costume of that superhero.

For this, he revealed that he sought the advice of Christian balewho starred in the trilogy Batman by director Christopher Nolan between 2005 and 2012, about how to pee while wearing the caped costume.

“I was a little scared to ask them something, but I ran into Christian Bale,” said Robert Pattinson. “(I was) next to him in a urinal, and I think that inspired him to say, ‘The first thing you do with the bat suit is discover a way to urinate’.

He added: “So when I went to the costume department, I said: ‘The first is the first. I need a patch. I need a flap in the back. And so I peed sitting down.”

The “terrible” voice with which Robert Pattinson intended to yell at the Dark Knight

Elsewhere in the interview, Robert Pattinson said he wanted to act with a “radically different” voice compared to what previous actors have done for play the hero of DC comics. So she took one different route at first.

“Everybody does this kind of rough, rough stuff, and I was like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m going to be really whispery‘” he said about it. “And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it seemed absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it”, he added.

However, he decided to make his voice deeper so maintain the traditional character of the character. “I found out from Nick, who put the suit on me every day, that’s what Christian Bale also did in batmanbeginsRobert Pattinson recalled. “And if you listen to the first trailer of batmanbeginsyou can listen to the original voice. I found out about this a couple of weeks ago.”

To do this, he chose to continue working on his voice to make it sound perfect, saying, “You know when it feels good. you put on the suit and you have to talk a certain way”.

“One of the first things Matt (Reeves) said to me was like, ‘Inspired by Kurt Cobain‘” the actor said. “I was like, ‘Really? that’s a bit the opposite of what I imagined Bruce Wayne would be”.

He then asked Matt Reeves to have his version of the Caped Crusader dress with a Kurt Cobain inspired grunge stylebut the director didn’t want that for his action movie.

Finally, Robert Pattinson said that he had had “tons” of bad ideas to start with.

Check out the video of the interview below: