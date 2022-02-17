Rihanna receives the most unusual (and original) bouquet of flowers that you can find | Big Bang

Rihanna It has become a reference, not only in music, but also in fashion. Each of his outfits end up occupying the covers of all the media, especially now that she has proven to be very capable of taking advantage of her pregnancy. And it is that he has changed the rules to make it clear that women in his state can also look stylish and very glamorous.

Something that the artist has also shown is that she and A$AP Rocky they are deeply in love. The glances they exchange in front of the cameras speak for themselves, although we are convinced that all kinds of gestures of tenderness and cuddles are also given away in their intimacy.

That is what they have shown through social networks, where the one from Barbados wanted to show off the Valentine’s gift she received from her boyfriend (who knows her better than anyone). It is, among other things, of a most original bouquet of flowers made up of Lego pieces. Any collector’s dream!

“Nerdz,” Rihanna says in the caption for the photo. A term whose informal translation is “nerds” or “geeks”.

The bouquet of flowers has been joined by a beautiful and romantic dinner with caviar and other dishes that have filled their palates with pleasure. How cute!

As we mentioned in previous lines, Rihanna has become the protagonist of the covers of many international media after posing on numerous occasions with heart-stopping looks and her pregnant belly. There is no doubt that she is the queen of the rugs!

The truth is that she has been giving something to talk about since she announced the future arrival of her baby on the streets of New York. It was on January 28 when a paparazzi managed to hunt down the couple and, to everyone’s surprise, the singer’s pregnant belly. Later, she herself was in charge of reconfirming her status on her Instagram by sharing a photo that shows that she has been hiding the news for months.

Baby-Riri is coming!