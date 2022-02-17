Retro Studios shows a new image of Metroid Prime – Nintenderos

We get a message that has been published recently and is related to one of the most prominent titles in the hybrid console catalog. This time we are talking about Metroid Prime 4.

New image of what appears to be Metroid Prime 4

Apparently from Retro Studios They have updated the banner of their official Twitter account with an image that seems to belong to this title. This is a new illustration of Samus.

This is what it looks like:

We remind you of the last video published:

The Prime saga adds a new chapter with MP 4 for Nintendo Switch. Equip yourself for the occasion, prepare your weapons and skills and accompany Samus in this new installment of one of the most celebrated and beloved sagas by the public and critics. A new adventure is presented against the most famous bounty hunter in the galaxy. Will you be up to it?

We also want to remind you of Nintendo’s latest statements about the game. They were at the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021. At the beginning of the presentation Shinya Takahashi from Nintendo shared a brief update on the status of this project. These were his words:

Currently, we are hard at work on the latest game in the Metroid Prime series, Metroid Prime 4, which we announced earlier.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game here.

Fountain.