Results HERE | Meta Lottery: what was the winning number of the Major Prize on Wednesday, February 16

RESULTS READY! The Meta Lottery has already played its draw for this Wednesday, February 16. All the winning numbers and prizes can now be seen LIVE AND ONLINE.

RESULTS HERE | The winning number for the Grand Prize on Wednesday, February 16, was: 0909 from the 098 series. Find out the other dry and full winners AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The Meta Lottery will have YESTERDAY, Wednesday, February 16, its Draw No. 3077 starting at 10:30 p.m.

This draw takes place every Wednesday at the same time. That is, at 10:30 p.m. in Colombia. However, on holidays the game does not take place and is postponed to the next business day.

The jackpot of the Meta Lottery is 1,500 million pesos, although there are also various smaller amounts of up to 300 million. The game consists of matching the four numbers and the series of three digits.

DRAW HERE | What were the results and numbers that fell on Wednesday, February 16 in the Meta Lottery?

YESTERDAY’s Grand Prize winning number was: 0909 from the 098 series.

Dry 300 million: 6752 series 02

Dry 100 million: 1246 series 091

Dry 60 million: 2166 series 002

Dry 30 million: 2835 series 124

Dry 30 million: 0819 series 001

Dry 30 million: 9033 series 069

Dry 30 million: 4161 series 088

This draw will be held from 10:30 p.m. CDMX time.

Meta Lottery: where and how do I SEE this draw LIVE and ONLINE

The draw can be seen LIVE and ONLINE through Canal Capital starting at 10:30 p.m.

Meta Lottery: prize and dry plan | Wednesday February 16th Grand Prize

The jackpot of the Meta Lottery is 1,500 million pesos, although there are also various smaller amounts of up to 300 million. The game consists of matching the four numbers and the series of three digits.

Meta Lottery: schedule and days of the draw in Colombia

